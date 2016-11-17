New digs for Gympie camera club's HQ

The camera club has been given a freehold lease on land.

GYMPIE'S long-established camera club will soon finally join the permanents at Gympie's growing community group precinct near the saleyards.

Gympie region councillors have unanimously backed a motion to provide the club with a freehold lease on land in the precinct, which also now is home to several groups, including the woodworker's club.

Councillors were told the club had recently received a $35,000 Jupiters community grant, which would enable it to establish itself on the leased site.

"It is a long established club with a wide range of members," councillors were told.

"The location in Saleyards Rd will enable it to be near other community groups," staff reported.