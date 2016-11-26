New deputy chair brings Hyne hopes to Qld Timber

James Hyne, Deputy Chair of Timber Queensland and director of Hyne and Son.

QUEENSLAND'S $3 billion forest and timber industry will have a Gympie feel next year, with the election of James Hyne to deputy chair of Timber Queensland.

Operations manger of Hyne Tuan and director of Hyne and Son, Mr Hyne will be joining chair Paul Bidwell, who was re-elected to the position.

"Production-wise we're at high levels,” Mr Hyne said of the industry and their Tuan operations.

"We have quite a few businesses that work out of Gympie that service our plant out here.”

He said he hoped to help influence regulations in the industry, and making the Queensland industry thrive on a level playing field.

Timber Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Mick Stephens, said a key focus in the immediate future is the implementation of Strategic Plan 2016-19, which outlines the growth and priority goals of the timber industry.

"Foremost amongst these priorities is working with governments and stakeholders to ensure long term wood supply and a regulatory environment that fully reflects the opportunities and benefits from using more timber products.”

"In particular, Timber Queensland will continue to pursue in 2016-17 its state-wide campaign to promote Wood Encouragement Policies with the State and local governments.”