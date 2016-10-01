28°
New councillors 'manipulated' and 'made fools of'

1st Oct 2016 5:46 AM
Letter writer Wayne Plant says it is obvious some of the newly elected Gympie Region councillors have very little or no idea of the Queensland Local Government Act and how procedures are carried out.
Renee Albrecht

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WELL it has not taken long for the last election losers and their supporters to try and run the council from the outside with the aid of their own one sided website where membership is only allowed if you support their ideals.

It is also very obvious that some of the newly elected councillors have very little or no idea of the Queensland Local Government Act and how procedures are carried out.

They make fools of themselves every time when they open their mouths.

It is also very obvious that supporters see the new golden boy, who was helped in his campaign by the Katter Party, as their king.

He is trying to improve his profile to stand at the next state or federal election for the Katter Party as their previous efforts have been complete failures, and they see their man as the next big chance.

So far, this man has made a fool out of himself to get the profile and not by proper council procedures and hard work. This does not make for good candidate, Mr Katter.

From the people that I observed entering the council chambers for the meeting, I knew immediately who was pulling the strings and just who were the puppets.

These poor councillors have not worked out yet that they have been used and manipulated. They will be spit out when their use is over.

It is a great shame that these people who were elected are unable to make decisions for themselves and that they need direction from outside forces.

These are the same outside forces that supported the losing mayoral candidate and some losing councillor candidates at the last election. It is also a pity that they cannot be part of a whole council by trying to split the council into two halves.

These puppets will be one term councillors once traditional voters work out that they are being taken for a ride.

Can I suggest that you councillors get a copy of the Local Government Act, read it, learn how to make your own decisions and don't be conned by people who have gripes with the system?

You could end up as bitter and twisted as some of people pulling your strings if you are not careful.

The puppeteers only represent themselves, not you.

Wayne Plant,

Southside.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional council, letters, letters to the editor opinion, opinion

