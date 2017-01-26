New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

IMMEDIATELY after Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam became Australian citizens yesterday, he felt he had found his home.

"As the ceremony finished, we felt this incredible sense of belonging,” Mr Singh Dhillon says.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome,” he says.

Since arriving in Australia from Malaysia to work, Mr Singh Dhillon has raised his family in Gympie.

Having recently moved to Victoria, they made the trip back as a mark of respect for the town that welcomed and embraced them.

"We're doing well, my daughters Neha and Rhea are at Monash University now, studying biomedical science and engineering,” he says.

"They got in because of their education at St Patrick's.”

For 12-year-old Sam, the day contained a mixture of nerves and excitement.

Helping along the way were his Gympie schoolmates,who came to the ceremony in support of their friend.

"It feels really good, I'm really excited to be an Australian,” he says.

"I love going to school and the friends that I've made there.”

The family was spending their Australia Day with their mates in Gympie before returning home.

Mr Singh Dillon said: "I can't think of a better way to say goodbye to our friends and workmates.”