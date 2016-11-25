New business has designs on making metal magic

NEW BUSINESS: Custom Independent Fabrication's owner Peter Peterson is bringing his love of hand crafted metalwork to cars.

Independent Custom Fabrication: Peter Peterson, owner of Independent Custom Fabrication, lets us into his world.

ENAMOURED with Italian cars growing up, Peter Peterson has turned his passion into his business.

Owner of new business, Independent Custom Fabrication, Mr Peterson said it was not the flashy Lamborghinis and Ferraris which sparked his imagination, but the bread-and-butter cars like Fiats and Alfa Romeos.

"They're just interesting cars,” he said.

"I just love the designs.”

A boilermaker and sheet metal worker since he began his apprenticeship at age 17, Mr Peterson said he never intended to move his focus primarily towards cars.

"The car thing has just been an evolving thing in the background.”

Having recently moved to Gympie with his wife and two children after living in Bundaberg for five years, he said he was enjoying the combination of quiet locale and proximity to larger commercial and recreational hubs.

”I like it. It's a small place but it's good. Access to nice beaches and what not.”

While his workshop is littered with vehicle frames, he said he was not restricting himself to only doing up old cars, willing to take on any metal work which allowed him to use his hands and hone his craft.

Choosing to work by hand, Mr Peterson said he had invested a lot of time and energy into learning the techniques, many of which have become a rarity in the modern age.

"(I'm) trying to do restorations... using techniques they used to use when they built cars by hand,” he said.

"I like the old world sort of craftsmanship.

"I like things made by hand.

"I enjoy standing back at the end of the day and seeing what I've done, what I've created.”

Having poured a great deal of time and effort into his passion for metalwork, he said working on objects people pour their own pride allowed him the chance to perfect his own craft - which he was always thrilled to see reflected in his customers' faces at the end of the day.

"You learn something doing every job.”