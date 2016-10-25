29°
Acclaimed Gympie author's enthralling new tale

Donna Jones
| 25th Oct 2016 7:34 AM
BODY OF WORK: Award-winning Gympie author Karen Foxlee has published another book, A Most Magical Girl.
BODY OF WORK: Award-winning Gympie author Karen Foxlee has published another book, A Most Magical Girl. Greg Miller

KAREN Foxlee has done it again with another modern classic for younger readers.

A Most Magical Girl is the latest offering from the Gympie-based author, who was born in Mt Isa.

After training and working as a nurse for most of her adult life, she graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005, in creative writing.

Her first two young adult novels, The Anatomy of Wings and The Midnight Dress, gained global recognition and were published internationally.

Ophelia and the Marvellous Boy was her first book for younger readers and was an E.B. White Read Aloud Award finalist.

Kirkus Reviews described her new book, released on September 28, as 'deliciously complex and convincingly detailed'.

The story revolves around Annabel Grey, a girl being brought up to be a very proper Victorian young lady. But being 'proper' isn't always easy - especially when you can sometimes see marvellous (as well as terrifying) things in puddles. But parlour tricks such as these are nothing compared to the world that Annabel is about to enter.

After the rather sudden departure of her mother, Annabel is sent to live with her aunts. They claim to be Shoreditch witches, and from a very old family line of them too. They're keen to introduce Annabel to their world of transformation, potions and flying broomsticks (which seem to have strong personalities of their own) but are horrified when Annabel announces not only does she not know any magic, young ladies shouldn't believe in such things. But before Annabel has time to decide whether she does or not, she is swept into an urgent quest.

A Most Magical Girl is targeted at children aged nine years and older and retails for about $20 and is published by Allen and Dunwin.

