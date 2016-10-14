New award a 'spectacular' memorial to Ron Lawrence

WORK OF ART: Local craftswoman Deirdre Casparian will share her story quilt at this year's Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular.

WHAT: Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular

WHEN: October 29 - 30

WHERE: Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds

A NEW category in memory of iconic Gympie Rotarian and former Gympie ambulance superindendent Ron Lawrence has been added to the Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular on October 29-30.

The Ron Lawrence Story Award will honour the story and love behind the quilt that inspired it's maker - not necessarily the technical proficiency.

"The beauty of many quilts is that they carry memories throughout the generations - the quilt is traditionally a celebration of those memories and stories,” co-organiser Kathy Kane said.

"We all remember Ron with so much affection. It is just about impossible to look back on our times with him without recalling his amazing talent for spinning a yarn, telling a tale.”

Local craftswoman Deirdre Casparian will be sharing her story quilt at this year's event.

More than 30 years ago, she came across the design of a medieval labyrinth in a children's puzzle book. It's complexity fascinated her, and over the years, she collected scraps of fabric from garments she produced for family and friends with the labryinth in mind.

In 2008, after 12 months of hand-stitching, her Labyrinth Quilt was completed, each 5cm square of fabric bringing back a memory, each with it's own story to tell - old projects, name plates, the denim of her husband's much-loved and reluctantly abandoned old Levis.

The Labyrinth of St Bertin was the inspiration for Deirdre's masterpiece. Once existing in stone on the floor of a Benedictine monastic abbey in St Bertin, France, the original pattern was set in place in about the year 1350.

With the abbey in ruins some 300 years later, it was thought that the pattern was lost. Luckily, a replica of the St Bertin labyrinth was found in a court-chapel in Ghent, Belgium, having been placed there in 1533. It is generally thought to be an accurate reconstruction of the St Bertin Labryinth, unique with it's central chapel topped with a cross.

This replica has allowed scholars to continue analysing the St Bertin labyrinth centuries after its destruction.

Now, Deirdre has recreated it, and you can follow the path from the quilt edge to the central chapel and cross, at the Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular in the Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds.

"If you have a history or story quilt in your family, a quilt or patchwork with an intriguing, colourful, humourous, emotive and/or heartfelt story, or one that just means a lot to you, we would love to showcase, appreciate and share it's story,” Ms Kane said. "We welcome old quilts - signs of wear are signs of love!”

To enter, visit website www.quiltandcraft.org and go to Exhibitors. Download the Quilt Entry form, and bring it along to one of the drop-off points mentioned on the form or to the Pavilion on Friday, October 28.

Inquiries 0409 621 232.