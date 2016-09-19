New Australian citizens in Gympie take their pledge

ALL LET US REJOICE: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran with new Australian citizens (left-hand side, front to back) Sergio Agnes, Eden Bailey, Kyrah Javier, Dhanjeet Bhullar, Sheena Darling, Jingjun He, Guoji Peng, Aurora Iredale, Alita Lebherz, Margaret Turner, JonathanSamantha and Jack Mallard, James and Falyn Murph. (Right-hand side, front to back) Francesca Baker, Maria Baltyn, Penny Bodell, Praveen Dasara, Linda Gash, Janae Kauffman,Sharon McKay, Uttam Sidhu, Andrew and Sophie Wellman, Kay Willcock.

FAMILIES and friends packed into the pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds last weekend to see their loved ones become Australian citizens.

Presided by Mayor Mick Curran, the ceremony saw young and old, from all over the world take take their pledge.

"Today gives us an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be an Australian citizen,” Mayor Curran says.

"Citizenship confers on you great benefits, but equally rights and obligations as well.”

Friday's ceremony was just one of many held across the week to coincide with Australian Citizenship Day, which closed out the week.

In a break from the standard formality, new citizens were asked to stand and introduce themselves and give a little bit of information about themselves to the crowd.

This addition, started by the previous Mayor of Gympie Ron Dyne, demonstrated the true scope of where these new Australians have come from.

The ages of the new citizens ran from young children up until great-grandparents.

They came from China, India, The Philippines, Great Britain, the United States and New Zealand, each with a story to tell.

"I came here in 1956 and I've had six children, as well as a pile of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are all Australians,” says UK-born Margaret Turner.

"In my time here I've worked in the bush and raised my family - I'm happy to be a citizen, I've had so many experiences living here.”