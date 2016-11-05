Near miss as authorities issue fire warning

Authorities are reminding people to stay vigilant over the hot weekend.

A SCORCHING Saturday in the Gympie region was almost made a whole lot hotter when a grass fire was narrowly avoided near Traveston earlier today.

Fire crews from Gympie were rushed to the property at about 11.50am but were terminated en route with the fledgling blaze extinguished by rural fire crews who were first on scene.

Authorities do not know how the blaze was started.

The spark comes on the back of warnings issued by the Rural Fire Service asking residents to be vigilant over the coming days with hot temperatures combined with low humidity predicted to create heightened fire activity.

The conditions we are seeing are the first of this level for the season, according to RFS South Eastern Regional Manager Alan Gillespie.

Landowners who are planning on conducting hazard reduction burns this weekend should postpone them and caution should be exercised when using power tools.

Any fire concerns should be directed to triple zero (000)