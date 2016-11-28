Nathan is doing it tough - but Tuesday will be special

READY TO RIDE: Nathan Faucett, with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, will take a ride in a Gympie police car on Tuesday morning, sirens and all.

A GYMPIE boy's wish of a ride in a police car with lights flashing and siren on is about to come true - thanks to his local Member of Parliament and the police.

Nine-year-old Nathan met the Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, earlier in November and while chatting told him how he would love to ride in a police car.

Mr O'Brien was so impressed with young Nathan, who suffers from a severe form of juvenile arthritis, that he asked Queensland Police to consider the request.

So tomorrow, on November 29, which is officially world "Giving Tuesday", Nathan will get his longed-for ride, complete with flashing lights and howling siren, albeit on a quiet road somewhere in order to avoid alarming Gympie residents unduly.

"He's a very brave young man and it's the least I could do," Mr O'Brien said.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to come along for the ride as it is a sitting day in Parliament, but I'm sure I'll get to hear all about it. I know Nathan will have a lot of fun.

"I offer my thanks and appreciation to the police for helping make Nathan's wish a reality."

Nathan has Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis or JIA, which is a very painful form of arthritis. Nationally, about 4 million Australians suffer from some form of arthritis, including more than 2.4 million of working age or younger, and 6000 children under 16.

This year Arthritis Queensland is highlighting the fact that arthritis does not discriminate when it comes to age by making Nathan the face of the organisation's Christmas Appeal.

If you would like to help him and other children like him, please visit www.arthritis.org.au and make a donation. Money raised will be used to provide bursaries to Queensland children living with JIA, to improve their quality of life.

"Giving Tuesday" is a concept which started in the USA, but is catching on world-wide. It's a day to "give back". For more information about Giving Tuesday events in Australia, visit #GivingTuesday http://givingtuesday.org.au/.