Nanna Hook's Coconut Fingers With Lemon Butter Icing

Donna Jones | 18th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
This delightfully fresh tea cake is light and perfect for a bright spring afternoon. And read about Nanna Hook, the creator of this simple but tasty treat.
This delightfully fresh tea cake is light and perfect for a bright spring afternoon. And read about Nanna Hook, the creator of this simple but tasty treat.

THIS recipe is over 100-years-old and comes to us from one of Gympie's former identities, Olive "Nanna” Hook.

Thanks to one of her granddaughters, Meredith Brown (nee Jones) for the use of this recipe.

It is a light, fresh tea cake which can be very simply adapted for gluten free by swapping out the self-raising flour for gluten-free flour.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup of self raising flour

1 cup sugar

½ cup of shredded coconut

½ cup of milk

1/3 cup of butter

1 egg

1 tbsp golden syrup

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp salt

Butter Icing

1 ½ cup icing sugar

60g butter

2 tbsps lemon juice

¼ tsp vanilla

Shredded coconut for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat oven to moderate temperature (200 degrees) and grease and line a 12x8inch rectangular cake tin.

2. Cream together 1/3 cup of butter and cup of regular sugar.

3. Add the golden syrup, egg and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla and beat for three minutes.

4. Gently fold in coconut, sifted flour and salt.

5. Slowly add the milk and stir until combined then spread evenly in the tin.

6. Bake for 20 minutes then turn out on to rack to cool.

7. Remove paper while still warm.

8. While cooling prepare the lemon butter icing by beating together butter, lemon juice, icing sugar and vanilla.

9. Prepare pink coconut by mixing a drop of red food colouring with shredded coconut.

10. When cool, ice the cake with the butter icing and sprinkle with pink coconut to garnish.

11. Cut into fingers and serve.

A REMARKABLE LIFE

ON HER 100th birthday, Olive Hook recalled the many changes she had seen since her birth on August 1, 1905.

For most of her life she lived in the Gympie area, only moving away to take up hostel care at Mt Coolum in 1997.

In 2001, she moved to Immanuel Gardens Nursing Home in Buderim, where she stayed until her death in 2006, just short of her 101st birthday.

Olive's parents, Tom and Martha Fittle, were involved in various farming activities around the region.

These ranged from dairy farming to growing sugar cane, small crops and bananas.

Several family moves meant she attended a number of different schools, including Pie Creek, Calico Creek, Lagoon Pocket, Jones Hill and later Gympie High.

To attend school, Olive walked while her brothers rode the horse or their bicycles.

Her school day memories were rich with colourful stories ranging from the boy who rode on horseback into the schoolyard, firing a revolver into the air, to the usual childhood pranks typical of the horse and buggy days.

In her younger days, Olive did a lot of walking - to school, to church and even to work, before a bus service commenced.

Before her marriage, Olive worked for her brother, Steve Fittell, in his radio and electrical business in Mary St, Gympie.

During this time, he established the amateur radio station, 4JO, which he developed into the commercial station 4GY.

In those early days of radio broadcasting, Olive read children's stories on the air.

In 1939, Olive married Harry Hook in Gympie.

Harry at the time had a carrying business.

On the day of their wedding, after the ceremony was over, Harry had to go back to work to finish his deliveries for the day.

Harry and Olive had three daughters - Glenys, Lexie and Ailsa - and during her lifetime she had eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

While the family lived at Eel Creek, Olive attended Sunday school and church in the small chapel that had been built on land donated by her grandfather, Harrison Fittell.

Before moving away in 1997, Olive was an active member of the Church of Christ when it was located in Crescent Road and later when it moved to Horseshoe Bend.

She also played the church organ and served as a Deaconess for many years.

Olive taught Sunday School and her interest in the spiritual welfare of children extended to her conducting a mid-week Bible club in her Horseshoe Bend home.

The "Good News Club” as it was known continued for more than 30 years, where she later earned the nickname that many still fondly remember her today by: Nanna Hook.

