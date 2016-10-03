26°
Mystery GoPro find has hikers scratching their heads

Tessa Mapstone
| 3rd Oct 2016 11:09 AM
WHO IS HE? The man in this photo is thought to be the owner of a GoPro found on Mount Tinbeerwah on Sunday.
WHO IS HE? The man in this photo is thought to be the owner of a GoPro found on Mount Tinbeerwah on Sunday. Kirsty Cusack

HOW would you feel if you were on the adventure of your life and lost the camera that held memories from across the globe?

That was the question Kirsty Cusack asked herself when she stumbled across a GoPro at dusk on Sunday on top of Mt Tinbeerwah, west of Noosa Heads.

The former Cootharaba woman hiked up the mountain with her mother for one last look across the landscape before returning to Brisbane.

"We were just taking a photo and we walked into some grass and it caught my eye," she told the Daily.

"I thought it was a battery so I turned it over and it was a whole camera.

"It was on top of some grass so it wasn't hard to miss."

 

Another shot from the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Another shot from the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Kirsty Cusack

The real puzzle came when Ms Cusack plugged the camera into a computer in search of clues about how to find its owner.

The date stamp on the most recent photo was from 2015, but given the camera was in "perfect condition" and was easily spotted on the mountain, Ms Cusack thought it couldn't have been on top of the mountain for more than a year.

The camera contains thousands of photos and videos from countries across the world, date stamped from 2013 to 2015, and the camera's set language appeared to be German, Ms Cusack said.

"We're a bit confused," she said.

"The photos that are on there we can't track anything back in Australia, they all seem to be overseas."

 

A snap from a train station in Berlin, Germany, found on the camera. It's thought the owner could be German.
A snap from a train station in Berlin, Germany, found on the camera. It's thought the owner could be German. Kirsty Cusack

Alongside photos from a train station in Berlin and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Ms Cusack said the GoPro contained the memories she thought belonged to one man who featured in many of them.

"I said to my mum it would be such a shock (to lose it), especially if he didn't have any back up," Ms Cusack said.

"There were pictures of riding camels at the pyramids in Egypt and everything is on there."

Ms Cusack plans to hand the camera in to Annerley Police Station.

 

Kayaking adventure photos are among thousands on a mystery GoPro found on Mount Tinbeerwah.
Kayaking adventure photos are among thousands on a mystery GoPro found on Mount Tinbeerwah. Kirsty Cusack
