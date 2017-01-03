29°
'Mumpreneur' Jody a state digital champion

Shelley Strachan | 3rd Jan 2017 10:05 AM
CONGRATULATIONS JODY: Stay At Home Mum Jody Allen is one of 18 Advance Queensland digital champions appointed across the state.
CONGRATULATIONS JODY: Stay At Home Mum Jody Allen is one of 18 Advance Queensland digital champions appointed across the state.

GYMPIE business woman Jody Allen is one of 18 entrepreneurs to be made Advance Queensland digital champions in recognition of their contribution to improving digital inclusion across the state.

Jody's Stay at Home Mum website has grown to be one of the largest privately owned parenting portals in Australia.

As a stay-at-home mum blogger turned global entrepreneur, Gympie mother-of-two Jody Allen is an inspiration to others in adopting digital technologies to create a thriving online business.

Jody Allen's latest book, Live Well on Less, offers plenty of cheap recipes for food and chemical-free cleaning products.
Jody Allen's latest book, Live Well on Less, offers plenty of cheap recipes for food and chemical-free cleaning products.

Jody's life changed when she was made redundant while pregnant with her second child. Suddenly on a one wage family income Jody set about finding ways she could cut costs and started posting her tips and experiences on Facebook.

The Stay at Home Mum website has now grown to be one of the largest privately owned parenting portals in Australia with as many as 1 million mums across the country accessing the content via multiple digital platforms.

Jody still operates from her home in Gympie, but she now employs a team of more than 10 people to run her expanding business.

Jody enthusiastically shares the secrets to her digital media success through her participation in business forums both locally and interstate. She has:

Jody Allen
Jody Allen

provided one-on-one social media and digital training to support local female entrepreneurs

lunteered to participate in numerous training seminars

been the key-note speaker for a Penguin publishing event on blogging and publishing in north Queensland.

Most recently, she has partnered with AgForce Queensland, an advocacy group for rural industries. This partnership brings Jody's followers, who are making food purchasing decisions, in direct contact with producers of food and fibre.

Whilst it aligns with Jody's ethos to promote locally grown produce and put a face to the farmers, agriculturalists are already feeling the impact of this affiliation as they learn from her experience the power social media has to allow them to directly communicate with their end customers.

As a digital champion, Jody will share her journey and encourage other stay-at-home mums and young women in regional and remote locations to look at starting an online home businesses

State Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch made the appointments late last year.

STAY AT HOME MUM: Jody Allen, founder and chief content editor. July 28, 2015, Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily
STAY AT HOME MUM: Jody Allen, founder and chief content editor. July 28, 2015, Gympie.
