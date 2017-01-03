'Mumpreneur' Jody a state digital champion

GYMPIE business woman Jody Allen is one of 18 entrepreneurs to be made Advance Queensland digital champions in recognition of their contribution to improving digital inclusion across the state.
Jody's Stay at Home Mum website has grown to be one of the largest privately owned parenting portals in Australia.
As a stay-at-home mum blogger turned global entrepreneur, Gympie mother-of-two Jody Allen is an inspiration to others in adopting digital technologies to create a thriving online business.
Jody's life changed when she was made redundant while pregnant with her second child. Suddenly on a one wage family income Jody set about finding ways she could cut costs and started posting her tips and experiences on Facebook.
Jody still operates from her home in Gympie, but she now employs a team of more than 10 people to run her expanding business.
Jody enthusiastically shares the secrets to her digital media success through her participation in business forums both locally and interstate. She has:
provided one-on-one social media and digital training to support local female entrepreneurs
lunteered to participate in numerous training seminars
been the key-note speaker for a Penguin publishing event on blogging and publishing in north Queensland.
Most recently, she has partnered with AgForce Queensland, an advocacy group for rural industries. This partnership brings Jody's followers, who are making food purchasing decisions, in direct contact with producers of food and fibre.
Whilst it aligns with Jody's ethos to promote locally grown produce and put a face to the farmers, agriculturalists are already feeling the impact of this affiliation as they learn from her experience the power social media has to allow them to directly communicate with their end customers.
As a digital champion, Jody will share her journey and encourage other stay-at-home mums and young women in regional and remote locations to look at starting an online home businesses
State Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch made the appointments late last year.