Mum's rant on cost of school supplies goes viral

A QUEENSLAND mother's rant about the cost of sending her children to school has gone viral after it struck a nerve with Aussie parents.

The Cooloola Cove mother of four, Cindy Bogan, took to Facebook to bring attention to the cost involved in sending her children to public school this year.



Apparently it's no longer enough to send your child in with a pencil case and a lunch box - Cindy's book list even included requests for "whiteboard markers" for the class teacher.

"This is a joke," she wrote on Facebook.

"24 whiteboard markers PER student. So if there is 20 students in ONE class, that's a total of 480 whiteboard markers. Are you serious!?

"I understand teachers are in no way on a flamboyant wage but this is something the GOVERNMENT should be coughing up in order for our children to receive the education they are entitled to."

Cindy's rant struck a chord with other parents Cindy Bogan | Facebook

Three of Cindy's children are at school this year, starting Year 10, Year 8 and Kindergarten.

She shared a photo of her receipt from Big W, showing that their school supplies came to a whopping $578.10, and criticised the government for scrapping the School Kids Bonus Scheme.

The post has been shared over 2000 times on Facebook, with thousands of comments rolling in.

Many were supportive, although others have questioned how she could have spent so much money, requesting to see the full receipt.

Class requirements have certainly changed over the years. In addition to whiteboard markers, kids can be expected to provide USBs, hand sanitiser and even headphones for iPads.