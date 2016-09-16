Mullock heap: This week's amusing, weird and wacky stories

MUSICAL phones

Mobile phones prompted apparent exasperation from Gympie Magistrate M Baldwin on Monday, as people seemed to forget to turn them off before entering the court room.

"Are people stupid?" Mrs Baldwin asked at one stage, as another ring tone went off, prompting another temporary confiscation.

After multiple ring tones, one phone owner seemed to be unable to turn his off before handing it over, for collection at the court counter at 4pm.

But his apparently never-ending ringtone was not the only telephonic musical relief provided for those in the public gallery.

Several matters required communication with solicitors by telephone and the "waiting music" played at reasonably high volume, caused some amusement.

One track sounded distinctly like the Muzac that used to play in lifts and another was a fairly cool (but fortunately not danceable) jazz number.

Regarding the phones, Mrs Baldwin pointed out there was a warning sign at the court room entrance.

LONG trip

A long-overdue grocery trip meant the cupboard had run bare of toilet paper at one busy Gympie family's home.

The mother went to the shop for essentials, when one of her children couldn't hold it any longer and used the toilet at home.

He was greatly relieved when his dad knocked on the toilet door thinking his mum was back from the shop and he could finally finish his toilet visit.

But it wasn't what he was expecting.

"Here,” the dad said handing him a mobile phone.

"Why?” said the confused boy. "Well you're going to be there a while,” the thoughtful father replied.

CLOSER to Heaven

Ever loyal Cooloola Coast councillor Mark McDonald found himself engaged in repartee with fellow elected representatives at a recent meeting of the Gympie Regional Council.

Asked how to get to Tin Can Bay, he responded that all people needed to know was to get to Gympie and then "go that little bit further towards Heaven”.

DUBIOUS excuses

ONE mullock heap dobber is a little dubious on her uncle's reason for not joining up to the new fitness app, Strava.

His reason? He said he has a dodgy hip.

Her reason to doubt him? He was pointing to his knee when he told her...

LANGUAGE rehab

A man who repeatedly swore at Gympie magistrate M Baldwin this week, found she had a pretty good answer to his comments.

The man, who appeared by video link from prison, dropped the "F" bomb several times, among other expressions of his dissatisfaction with the legal process.

"The system's really **** useless," he said.

"Your system is a pile of s...," he added.

Then, as if to make sure that his message was understood, he added: "Your system's **** s...house."

Told that his matter had now been adjourned, he added: "Where's my rehabilitation?"

Then it was Mrs Baldwin's turn, as she looked at the man's record.

"It's failed," she told the man, "over and over and over again."

UMMM...

Gympie woman had her partner shaking his head the other morning.

His car needed a service so he got her to follow him in her car to the mechanic so he didn't have to hoof it home. When they got back to their place, she looked at the empty spot where his car usually sat and said, "Where's your car?”