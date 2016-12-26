Muggy summer to bring onslaught of insects

AUSTRALIA is set for a warm, wet summer, and with the muggy weather will come the onslaught of mosquitoes and flies.

Urban entomologist Bryce Peters, from the University of Technology Sydney, said all signs were pointing to a busy bug season in the coming months.

"Mosquitoes and flies thrive in warm and humid conditions and now is the time to prepare the home," said Mr Peters, who has more than 30 years' experience researching household pests and household insect control products.

"Warmer than average days in the Eastern states will see an influx of flies, while king tides that are common around Christmas and New Year will provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes in Australian coastal areas.

"In tropical Top End states and Western Australia, where it is predicated to be wetter than average, mosquitoes will flourish."

Along with taking a few basic steps to prepare the home, such as clearing any pooled water and keeping bins empty, Mr Peters said it was important to choose insect control products carefully to effectively target mosquitoes and flies.

"Not all insect control products are created equal," Mr Peters said.

"Citronella candles don't work and coils are only effective if used indoors, which is generally unpleasant due to the smell.

He said insect sprays, especially wall-mounted, automatic systems, were one of the easiest and most effective options for combating flies and mosquitoes.

"Pyrethrins is one of the most effective active ingredients for targeting flying insects, and it is 100 per cent natural," Mr Peters said.

"To find insect control products that use Australian-grown pyrethrins, which is an extract from pyrethrum daisies grown in Tasmania, look for a 'daisy logo' on the packaging."