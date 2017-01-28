Much more to canine obedience

READY TO RUN: Enjoying their agility training are (left to right from back) Prudence, Gracie and Lady and (front) Rusty, Jack and Beau.

THE Gympie Dog Obedience Club holds a number of classes and activities to suit a wide range of dogs, and owners, in all sorts of fields.

The Beginners to Advanced obedience classes are held on Monday nights from 7-8.

Monday is also the night to get into Flyball, where dogs work in teams of four from 5.30-6.45pm, and Rally O, which is a type of obedience course.

Agility is a fun sport for dogs and their owners and a great way to keep you both fit and healthy. Agility is held on Wednesday evenings from 5.30-7pm.

Plus, there are a number of personalised classes available such as scent tracking, puppy pre-school and therapy dogs.