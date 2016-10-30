LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I ASSUME the Mayor and the CEO have read the petition which is to be forwarded to the minister.

The petition makes damaging allegations concerning the CEO.

The Mayor's and the CEO's silence suggests that either, they consider the petition unworthy of comment or they are hoping to "tough it out”.

In my opinion neither of these options is tenable.

The CEO is an employee of the ratepayers and the Mayor is his boss.

If the CEO is being unfairly traduced by the petition the Mayor should publicly support him. If not, the Mayor should initiate his own public inquiry.

If things were to go badly for the CEO the ratepayers would quite rightly want to know who signed off on his appointment.

Assuming the petition goes to the minister in mid-November, taking into account the time of the year, the requirement for natural justice and the legal implications, I wouldn't expect a decision before mid-February next year.

The minister may well want to wash her hands of the affair and throw the problem back to the Mayor and councillors. Mr Mayor, you were elected to lead - do it.

Rae Webb.

Gympie.