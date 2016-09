A young motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution after a single vehicle crash in Parsons Rd, Gympie, shortly after noon.

A YOUNG motorcyclist is believed to have escaped serious injury after crashing his machine in Parsons Rd, Gympie, shortly after noon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred about 12.05pm.

A male in his 20s was taken to hospital as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

Police described the crash as non-reportable and involving no serious injuries.