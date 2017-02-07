34°
Motorcycle riders hit the road to support teenager

Rowena Robertson | 7th Feb 2017 7:00 AM
HELPING HAND: A recent motorcycle ride was organised to raise funds to support double lung transplant recipient Coen Ashton.
HELPING HAND: A recent motorcycle ride was organised to raise funds to support double lung transplant recipient Coen Ashton. Valerie Horton

MORE than 80 motorcycles took to roads from Maryborough to Gympie on Sunday to raise money to help keep a popular Maryborough teenager alive.

Seventeen-year-old Coen Ashton became a loved TV personality when he jet skied the length of the Murray River at the age of 13 after renal failure led to a double lung transplant.

Forced to move to Melbourne to receive specialist treatment, Cohen is undergoing dialysis treatment but now needs a kidney transplant, however there will be complications this time around.

Doctors will need to factor in the lungs Coen received in 2012 to ensure the transplant is a success, with the focus on finding the right tissue match.

Coen's mum Dawn said, this time, a live donor would be better than a deceased donor as that had more prospect of success.

But a few weeks ago, before the new treatment was started, Dawn was told Coen would die if they tried to do the transplant.

Now that he is healthier, the transplant is back on the cards, but Coen's dialysis treatment is not covered in the health system.

He has to pay $500 a month for treatment that is helping to keep him alive.

Hearing of Coen's rough run, Sunstate Motorcycles and Saferider Hervey Bay organised a Ride For Coen day to help cover the out-of-pocket medical expenses his family faces.

Expecting "a few motorcycles”, organisers were amazed when more than 80 turned up.

The day took riders on an adventure from Maryborough to Mungar, Tiaro, Woolooga, Widgee, Gympie and Kin Kin.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fundraising event gympie maryborough motorcycles

