Motorcycle crashes on Bruce Hwy

BREAKING: Traffic delays can be expected on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a motorcycle crash.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the crash occurred at Meridan Plains, on the highway off ramp to Steve Irwin Way (exit 188), heading towards Landsborough and the Glass House Mountains.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said it appeared the rider, a man thought to be in his early 20s, had collided with a sign post.

The man is conscious and is expected to be taken to hospital shortly.

Drivers are urged to take care and watch for emergency services.