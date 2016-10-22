Mother's plea to magistrate after speeding with kids in car

A YOUNG mother wept in court this week as she begged a magistrate not to take her license away after she was caught driving 90kmh in a 60kmh zone with her children in the car.

Brisbane woman Leah Caitlin Kite represented herself before Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to speeding.

The police prosecutor told the court officers saw Kite speeding on the Bruce Hwy through Gympie.

When they stopped her she told them she thought the speed limit was 90kmh, and couldn't remember seeing a 60kmh sign.

Kite's two young children were in the back seat of the car at the time.

When Magistrate G. Hillan asked Kite if she wished to say anything to the court, the Brisbane mother replied, "Without getting emotional, not really.”

Mr Hillan then told Kite the matter was not "extra serious”.

"Please don't disqualify my license,” Kite pleaded, bursting into tears.

Mr Hillan fined Kite $400 and recorded a conviction.