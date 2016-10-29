More than 100 dancers mark anniversary

Ballet dancers on a break during rehearsal are Hope Solymosi, Aliyah Millard, Trista Morley, Grace Bekker and Paris Peterson.

PERFORMANCES by Gympie dance group Dance Plus will mark the 30th anniversary of the group's first concert.

The three performances today and tomorrow, called 30 and Fabulous, will be held at the James Nash Performing Arts Building.

Dance Plus proprieter Kathleen Sawrey is looking forward to the concerts and said the dancers had been working hard to prepare.

Senior jazz students strut their stuff.

"Our first concert Little Red Riding Hood was staged on October 24, 1987, and we're still going strong," Ms Sawrey said.

More than 100 dancers aged from three to 25 will present the variety concert including jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop and contemporary routines.

There are still tickets available for the upper school program on tomorrow. Tickets available at www.trybooking.com.