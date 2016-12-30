34°
News

More Qld kids prescribed anti-psychotic drugs

Kara Vickery, The Courier-Mail | 30th Dec 2016 6:02 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND is doling out more anti-psychotic drugs to children per capita than any other state in the country.

New data reveals more antipsychotic medicines are prescribed per 100,000 people aged 17 or under than in the more populous states of NSW and Victoria.

Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare (ACSQHC) figures show that in 2013-14, Queensland children received an average of 2544 prescriptions for anti-psychotic medicines, compared with the national benchmark of 2070.

NSW dispensed an average of 2448 antipsychotic prescriptions per 100,000, followed by South Australia, 1916, and Victoria, 1774.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists spokesman Nick Kowalenko said that better state-based data for incidences of mental illness was needed in order to determine if rates were higher in Queensland, or whether there was overprescribing.

"If you go to all psychotropic drug prescribing for children and young people under the age of 17, something in the area of 90 to 95 per cent is done by GPs," he said.

"And there is a concern that some of the other kind of treatments that may be effective such as psychosocial treatments and other ones that might be available, are not always being fully utilised."

The ACSQHC report said that antipsychotic medicines were mostly used to treat disorders such as schizophrenia but were also used to treat a range of behavioural conditions including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and conduct disorder.

Mental health commissioner Lesley van Schoubroeck said while antipsychotic medications could manage symptoms effectively, treatments were broadening.

Topics:  children drugs

Driver injured in paddock tree smash

Driver injured in paddock tree smash

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree at Victory Heights.

Tony Abbott issues warning to rebel MPs over split

Tony Abbott with George Christensen in Mackay. FILE

Abbott says it would be 'catastrophic mistake' to form new party

Ambulance service issues warning after irukandji stings

Four people are believed to have been stung by irukandji jellyfish on Fraser Island.

Four people are believed to have been stung by irukandji jellyfish.

More Qld kids prescribed anti-psychotic drugs

90 to 95% of drugs being prescribed at a GP level

Local Partners

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Toga party, Hawaiian beach party or maybe a cocktail party is more your speed? All this and more happening this weekend in and around Gympie.

Statistics show the vital work our lifeguards do

READY FOR ACTION: Lifeguard Blake Forbes keeps a watchful eye over Rainbow Beach.

On Christmas Eve alone, there were over 11,000 preventative actions.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Gympie's huge New Year's party all about family fun

STAR ATTACTION: Hot off the back of their X Factor success, The Dennis Sisters will hit the stage in Gympie along with a stellar line-up of performers at this year's New Year's Eve Family Fun Night in Nelson Reserve.

Shadbolt, Dennis Sisters among big stage names for Gympie's NYE

12 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays throughout the region

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

EMILY Ratajkowski has stripped naked to mark reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

FEARLESS: Musician and artist Amanda Palmer arrives at Woodford Folk Festival for the first time ahead of her highly anticipated shows.

Why Amanda Palmer will be spending a whole lot more time down under

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

Jeremy Fernandez and Ella Hooper will host the ABC's 2016 New Year's Eve broadcast live from Sydney Harbour.

HOPES for better reception to NYE broadcast this time around.

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds... a remarkable life.

Reynold's lost first husband to best friend Elizabeth Taylor

you will want 2 know whats down there!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 $240,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

got 2 own this one!

25 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 3 $235,000!

Wow, check this one out! Renovated three bedroom home with a funky touch of modern, located on over two acres with a large dam and set nicely among the gum trees.

Hens Teeth

53 Osborne Court, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 4 $380,000

Approx 5 acres ... 2.16 Ha Big 9x12 Shed approx with additional Side Awning Lovely 3 Bed Home This is a great package if you are looking for acreage in the...

LIFESTYLE ACREAGE 2 SEPARATE HOMES!!

785 Gayndah Road, Merlwood 4605

7 2 8 $399,000

Located only 10 minutes from Murgon is this superb 22 acre block with 2 great family homes. High fertile red soils make this a fantastic self-sufficient property...

The Epitome of Beachside Style

Unit 213/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 MORTGAGEE...

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this gorgeous complex - the popular Plantation...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!