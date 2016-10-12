24°
More flights available at Sunny Coast airport

12th Oct 2016 4:06 PM
Aerials of the Sunshine Coas Airport.
Warren Lynam

GYMPIE region travellers flying in or out of Sunshine Coast Airport will have many more flight options with news today the airport's domestic airline partners have added more than 65,000 extra seats to their Sunshine Coast services for summer.

The additions include 24,200 more seats to and from Sydney and 16,920 on the Melbourne-Sunshine Coast route, as well as the 23,400 seats on the new Adelaide service provided by Jetstar.　

Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the additional capacity over the summer season, which runs from November 2016 to March 2017, was another great show of confidence and support from the airlines in the Sunshine Coast and our airport. 　

"Travellers to and from the Sunshine Coast are going to love having access to even more services over summer,” Mayor Jamieson said.　

"As well as bringing more visitors to our region in what is a very popular time for holidaymakers, it also gives our residents more options to travel south and see friends and family without having to travel to Brisbane.”　

Airport general manager Peter Pallot said: "Our airline partners are continuing to recognise the growing demand in the region and are responding with more seats making it even easier to 'Fly Local'.　

"Our growth figures continue to lead the country and that increased demand is being met by the airlines with increased capacity.　 　

"With more seats to more destinations, there has never been a better time to use your local airport.”　

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said that the increased services were being generated by an increased understanding of the rich diversity of holiday activities that the Sunshine Coast can offer.　

"What we have been doing over the past few years is highlight there is so much more to the Sunshine Coast than just its excellent beaches and its perfect climate,” Mr Latchford said.　

"We are a multi-dimensional tourism region with a rich diversity of attractions that go well beyond the Coast. 　

"Our Hinterland villages, our rainforest treks, our events and our exceptional cuisine, restaurants and cooking schools give plenty of reasons for people to return - and they have been, in record numbers.”　

Jetstar's new Adelaide services are now operating three times per week - Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays - while QantasLink will operate four return flights per week between Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast from December 16, 2016 to January 21, 2017 on its two class Boeing 717 aircraft.　

Sunshine Coast Airport was again the fastest growing airport in the country for July with 14.4% growth year-on-year, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics.　

The growth rate was more than double the next best airport, Launceston in Tasmania, which recorded a 6.5% increase.

　

Gympie Times

Topics:  airport, flying, maroochydore, sunshine coast airport, travel

