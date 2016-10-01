28°
Monty and Heather are house hunting

1st Oct 2016 9:00 AM
TAKE ME HOME: Monty is looking for a "furever” home where someone who loves him will help him control his expanding waistline.
BOTH Percy and Ellie got adopted last week so how about us?

Head out to the RSPCA Animal Care Centre in Laurenceson Rd, Gympie this weekend and meet us.

MONTY: Monty is a grey tabby and white domestic short hair cat about four years of age and a larger-than- life happy young man. Monty is looking for his forever home but the Gympie RSPCA Animal Care Centre staff wish they could find a family able to give 'tough love" as a good diet would improve his life and lifestyle.

BE MINE: Heather wants you to be her new family.
HEATHER: Heather is white and sable an English foxhound/bull Arab around two-and-a-half years of age. She came into care with 10 big adorable (and tiresome) puppies and now they are off doing their own thing and she is now ready to find her forever home. Heather loves to chase balls, play with toys, adores attention is very lovable. A forever home with another playmate would be her wish.

All the animals at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flealess and ready for home. The Rotary/RSPCA Off Leash Public Dog Park and Pet Memorial Garden are also open 10am-5pm daily except public holidays.

More information and pets for adoption at rspca.qld.org

Topics:  cats and dogs, gympie, rspca adoption centre

Plenty open this long weekend

Everything from groceries to coffee will be available on Monday in the Gympie region.

Cooinda garden welcomes new worm farm

New worm farming friends (back, from left) Shona Sengstock, Elaine Thomson, Graham Chapman and Deb McCarthy with (front, from left) Sharnaya Dunn, Shonaya Busiko, and Sam Schuetze.

Cooinda community garden has welcomed a donation of a new worm farm

New councillors 'manipulated' and 'made fools of'

Letter writer Wayne Plant says it is obvious some of the newly elected Gympie Region councillors have very little or no idea of the Queensland Local Government Act and how procedures are carried out.

Letter writer says some new councillors are being manipulated

Grevillea Gardens to lose $1.6m under proposed cuts

Federal funding is in question with proposed cuts.

Propsed Federal funding cuts would have a devastating impact on care

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend.

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

ALLISON Williams has bid an emotional farewell to 'Girls' after filming her final scenes as Marnie Michaels.

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

time 2 build your new home!

L1 Snow Court, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 $139,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and live the quiet country life on...

want 2 have inapiece!

L708 Arbortwentyseven Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 1 $210,000!

Breath in, breath out, relax, sighhhhhhh feel the serenity, and now listen to nothing but the birds. Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the...

Coastal Country Lifestyle

70 Osborne Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $490,000

If you are looking for a country retreat 10 min out of tin Can Bay, 25 minutes' drive from the world renowned Rainbow Beach then this lovely property located at...

CNR BLOCK OPP. WATER - going, going...GONE

83 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Design and build your dream home on this gorgeous 819 sqm parcel ... $310,000

Design and build your dream home on this gorgeous 819 sqm parcel of prime land. Enjoy an enviable, corner postion - right opposite Tin Can Bay's pristine...

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE OR INVESTMENT

Unit 3 6 Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

Want to find a property that you can afford without breaking the bank account? Then this great lifestyle opportunity is perfect for you to downsize too or invest...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

14 Price Street, Tiaro 4650

House 4 2 1 $290,000

The home that ticks all the boxes, the one that stands out from the rest with its beautiful street appeal, great attention to detail and perfect position, is this...

time 2 settle down in the country!

17 Jamie Avenue, Curra 4570

2 1 5 $255,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on small...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high