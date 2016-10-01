Monty and Heather are house hunting

TAKE ME HOME: Monty is looking for a "furever” home where someone who loves him will help him control his expanding waistline.

BOTH Percy and Ellie got adopted last week so how about us?

Head out to the RSPCA Animal Care Centre in Laurenceson Rd, Gympie this weekend and meet us.

MONTY: Monty is a grey tabby and white domestic short hair cat about four years of age and a larger-than- life happy young man. Monty is looking for his forever home but the Gympie RSPCA Animal Care Centre staff wish they could find a family able to give 'tough love" as a good diet would improve his life and lifestyle.

BE MINE: Heather wants you to be her new family.

HEATHER: Heather is white and sable an English foxhound/bull Arab around two-and-a-half years of age. She came into care with 10 big adorable (and tiresome) puppies and now they are off doing their own thing and she is now ready to find her forever home. Heather loves to chase balls, play with toys, adores attention is very lovable. A forever home with another playmate would be her wish.

All the animals at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flealess and ready for home. The Rotary/RSPCA Off Leash Public Dog Park and Pet Memorial Garden are also open 10am-5pm daily except public holidays.

More information and pets for adoption at rspca.qld.org