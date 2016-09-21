Miva celebrates spring festival-style

MIVA Branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association is holding its annual Spring Fair on Saturday, October 8.
The fair runs from 10am-3pm at the branch rooms, 1186 Miva Rd, Miva (pictured) - just near the historic 130-year-old Dickabram Bridge over the Mary River.
Stalls include cakes, crafts, plants, fresh produce, and trash and treasure.
Enjoy morning tea of cakes and a bottomless cup of tea or coffee and sandwiches or a sausage sizzle lunch. Competitions include Adult And Child Best Spring Hat and Bring your Decorated/Painted Rock competition.
There will also be prizes for children's competitions on the day.
Flowers and plants will be auctioned, and entertainment includes the Gusto Ukulele Group, skits and a children's talent quest.
A progressive raffle will be run and a great day out is promised for all. Inquiries Lyn 5483 6383 or 0447 548 363.