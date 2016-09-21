Miva celebrates spring festival-style

WELCOME: Miva CWA's Spring Fair will be held at the branch room at Miva on Saturday, October 8.

MIVA Branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association is holding its annual Spring Fair on Saturday, October 8.

The fair runs from 10am-3pm at the branch rooms, 1186 Miva Rd, Miva (pictured) - just near the historic 130-year-old Dickabram Bridge over the Mary River.

Stalls include cakes, crafts, plants, fresh produce, and trash and treasure.

Enjoy morning tea of cakes and a bottomless cup of tea or coffee and sandwiches or a sausage sizzle lunch. Competitions include Adult And Child Best Spring Hat and Bring your Decorated/Painted Rock competition.

There will also be prizes for children's competitions on the day.

Flowers and plants will be auctioned, and entertainment includes the Gusto Ukulele Group, skits and a children's talent quest.

A progressive raffle will be run and a great day out is promised for all. Inquiries Lyn 5483 6383 or 0447 548 363.