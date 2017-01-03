29°
Missing woman last seen in Pomona

Shelley Strachan | 3rd Jan 2017 3:23 PM
This woman has been missing now for six days.
This woman has been missing now for six days.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 29-year-old woman reported missing from Mapleton.

Emma Jones (pictured) was last seen at an address on Bellbird Flat Rd in Pomona about 2am on December 28, and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Emma is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 168cm tall, of a slim build with brown/auburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, spotted jumper with a tan skirt and thongs

Topics:  missing perons missing woman police pomona

