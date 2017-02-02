37°
Missing lawyer blamed for driving breach warrant

Arthur Gorrie
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:32 PM
ANCIENT OFFENCE: A woman has pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a 2001 drink driving offence.
ANCIENT OFFENCE: A woman has pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a 2001 drink driving offence.

THE GHOST of a Christmas season past came back to haunt a Chatsworth woman who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on an ancient drink driving charge.

But the solicitor she claimed had taken her case back in 2001 was nowhere to be found.

The court was told on Thursday that Kerry Ann Morgan, 53, had handed herself in to police after returning to Queensland and finding she was subject to an arrest warrant from just over 15 years ago.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Morgan, said she had been pulled up for a random breath test and was a Western Australian resident at the time.

Mr Wildie said the woman had left the matter in the hands of a solicitor whose name she did not recall.

All she could recall was that he was "of Indian appearance.”

That solicitor had advised her to return to Western Australia and had promised that he would "fix it up.”

"Not only did he not fix it up, he didn't appear in court,” Mr Wildie said yesterday.

"She returned to the region in 2016 and found there was a warrant for her arrest and turned herself in to police,” he said.

Morgan pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.06% on December 27, 2001.

Magistrate R Woodford fined her $200 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

In another unusual case before the court, Desley Jean Duffield successfully appealed to the court to lift her five-year-old string of driving disqualifications, which would have seen her unable to drive until 2020, on the grounds of a legal precedent that she had already been disqualified for "sufficient time to induce good behaviour.”

Duffield, 47, of Glenwood will be eligible to hold a licence again on June 15.

