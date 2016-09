This 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Noosa on Monday.

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing from Noosa since Monday.

She was last seen about noon and her friends and family have not seen her since.

Police are asking members of the public to help them find the girl, who has a medical condition.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 166cm tall, of a medium build with long brown hair, blue eyes and facial piercings.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.