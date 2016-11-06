Missed mail leads to violence on verandah

A MISUNDERSTANDING over re-directed mail which lead to a violent outburst on a woman's verandah has resulted in an East Deep Creek woman being sentenced to 100 hours of community service in Gympie District Court on Friday.

Debbie Jan Clark, 44, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary with violence and threats of actual violence for her actions on January 6 of this year.

The court heard Clark had kicked the door to the woman's verandah open on the day, screaming obscenities and threats to kill at her before damaging several items on the verandah after the intervention of a male resident.

Defense counsel Harry Fong told the court Clark's actions had stemmed from a set of unfortunate circumstances.

A complicated living arrangement left Clark and her partner receiving no mail, as he shared the same name as his father, who had just moved out of the home.

Among the letters missed by this error were notices from their Real Estate agent they were going to have to leave the property, resulting in Clark and her partner being surprised by a text message from the agent weeks later telling them they needed to turn their key in.

Mr Fong told the court the offence was "completely out of character” for Clark, who was well-regarded in the community for her efforts in helping charitable and disadvantaged groups.

Judge S.C. Long said he accepted the unusual circumstances leading to this offence, but said it was an offence courts took seriously, pointing out it was "one thing to be very upset” but another "to start kicking down doors and damaging property”.