ONE person has received minor injuries and another escaped unharmed following a two vehicle crash at Goomboorian.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman, one of the vehicles crashed into a tree beside Tin Can Bay Rd at about 4.27pm this afternoon.

Ambulance officers released both patients after assessing them at the scene, and emergency services have left the scene.