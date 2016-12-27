Young girl in hospital after three-car crash at Monkland

A young girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three car crash at Monklands.

A YOUNG girl has been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries following a three-car accident on Brisbane Rd.

A blue Holden Calais, a blue Honda Civic towing a boat, and a white 4WD collided at the turn off to Lake Alford about 10.50am.

Police constable Alistair Foulds said none of the seven passengers sere seriously hurt in the crash.

A QAS Spokesperson said three people were treated on the scene for minor injuries, and after reporting back pain the young girl was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

They said the girl's injuries were not serious.

Cnst Foulds stressed the importance of patience when driving.

"Distance between vehicles is as important as speed," he said.