Minor injuries after Chatsworth crash

One person received minor injuries after crashing their car on Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth.

ONE person has suffered minor injuries after crashing their car on the Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth this evening.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Don Wilson said the person had been assessed by QAS after receiving the call at about 6pm, and was subsequently released.

The highway remained open while the car was winched from a ditch on the side of the road where it had come to rest.

He advised drivers to remain cautious on the road, and be aware of factors like safety and fatigue while travelling.