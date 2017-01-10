33°
'Complete overhaul' of child care system needed: minister

Jasmine Minhas | 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
OVERHAUL: Minister Birmingham says the Turnbull Government's child care reform package needs to put downward pressure on costs to families.
Oleg Rogkov

NEW data reveals early education and care fees continue to increase, rising by 6% in the 2016 March quarter compared to the 2015 March quarter.

While the Turnbull Government have managed to overall reduce fee increases compared to previous years, the Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham says the current system needs to be "completely reformed".

Minister Birmingham says the Turnbull Government's child care reform package needs to put downward pressure on costs to families.

"While we have reduced the increases in child care costs within the current system, we need to go further. We need to fix this broken system with a complete overhaul," said Minister Birmingham.

"That is why our legislation before the Parliament brings in hourly rate caps to drive downward pressure on price increases."

The Government will apparently have a "laser focus" on passing the savings needed to pay for the child care package.

"Getting support for the savings will be one of the Turnbull Government's top priorities when Parliament resumes and if Bill Shorten was really interested in helping Australian families Labor would stop the politicking and pass these savings."

Minister Birmingham also shot down media reports which highlighted centres that charge abnormally high fees, saying the average cost of a day of care was $88, which will apparently be further relieved by the rate cap.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  child care early education reform simon birmingham turnbull government

