30°
News

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

Kara Vickery, The Courier-Mail | 5th Jan 2017 6:13 AM Updated: 8:03 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FOURTH child is recovering in hospital after being ­diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The Courier-Mail reports a South Brisbane boy is being treated at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for the potentially deadly infection, after presenting to the facility on December 31.

It follows confirmation of the diagnosis of three children under the age of five from the same family - two siblings and a cousin - on New Year's Day.

A Children's Health Queensland spokesman said three of the children were in a stable condition, with the other child, one of the three linked cases, in a serious but stable condition.

He said the fourth case was unrelated to the other three and all of the children were expected to recover.
 

‘No additional danger’: Doctor Megan Young from the Metro North Public Health Unit.
‘No additional danger’: Doctor Megan Young from the Metro North Public Health Unit. Dr Megan Young


Metro North Hospital and Health Service's public health unit yesterday confirmed three children from Brisbane's north had been diagnosed with meningococcal after falling ill during a family gathering.

The announcement prompted alarm from parents on social media sites after it was revealed the children had visited Brisbane's South Bank on New Year's Eve, where about 90,000 people were estimated to have celebrated.

But public health physician Megan Young said that there was no additional danger to the public.

"The general population is at no increased risk of meningococcal disease subsequent to these three linked cases," she said.

"People should, as always, just be aware of signs and symptoms and if they are concerned that they may be coming down with meningococcal disease, they should see their medical practitioner."

Dr Young said while it was "unusual" for three cases to present to the hospital at once, the children presented with "quite typical symptoms".

She said all those close to the children had now been identified and, where appropriate, were being treated with antibiotics as a precaution.

Health department data shows 42 cases of meningococcal were reported in Queensland between January 1 and December 18 last year, up from 31 in 2015.

The vaccine for only one of the two most common strains, serogroup C, is available for free for one-year-old children under Australia's National Immunisation Program.

The meningococcal B vaccine, Bexsero, isn't funded by the scheme and has been out of stock nationally since ­October.

A Glaxo Smith Kline spokeswoman said yesterday Bexsero was expected to be available again by the end of the month.

Bexsero is not subsidised by the Federal Government, with parents reportedly forking out up to $500 to immunise one child.

Of the 13 strains of the potentially deadly disease, B and C are the most common in Australia.

Dr Young would not comment yesterday about whether Bexsero should be added to the National Immunisation Program.

The latest Australian Meningococcal Surveillance Program annual report found 64 per cent of meningococcal cases analysed in 2015 were B strain.

Health authorities were yesterday unable to confirm which strain of the disease any of the four children had.

Dr Young also declined to reveal whether any of the children were vaccinated against the disease.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to meningococcal, which is believed to claim the life of as many as 10 per cent of those diagnosed.

In November, health experts expressed concern about an increasing number of cases of W strain, previously believed to be rare.

Common symptoms include vomiting, fever, headache, stiff neck, light sensitivity and a red or purple rash.

Meningococcal disease is usually treated with a course of intravenous antibiotics for between five and seven days.

Topics:  disease editors picks meningococcal

2060 Wide Bay children and elderly impacted by cuts

2060 Wide Bay children and elderly impacted by cuts

A PUSH to remove the Medicare rebate for after-hours doctor home visits would impact at least 2058 people in Wide Bay who have used National Home Doctor Service

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

A child affected by Meningococcal septicaemia

A FOURTH child is recovering in hospital after being ­diagnosed.

'Spider central' the place to dispel popular myths

MYTHBUSTER: Dr Robert Raven with a preserved specimen of a large North Queensland orb spider.

Scientist dispels a few myths about spiders found in our area

Eight in eight days: teen girl latest Irukandji victim

All eight stings have occurred on the western side of Fraser Island.

Local Partners

What's on around Gympie region this week

Gympie's Community Diary for January 5-7

Teen busker raises money for house fire victims

HEART OF GOLD: Mary-Helen Buchan sings for the Gamble family in Mary St this week.

Teen singer takes to Mary St to raise money for the Gamble family

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie Region this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

'Epic night' fundraiser in Gympie for Scott Hoare

SUPPORT: Former Gympie resident Scott Hoare, here with fiance Angie Minukos, was paralysed in a tragic accident in December.

Friends of Scott Hoare have organised a fundraiser.

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

PERFECT HIGH AND DRY BLOCK

68 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land Looking for your perfect block for your dream home? Look no further! ... $122,500

Looking for your perfect block for your dream home? Look no further! This almost flat 809m2 block is situated only a short drive to Big W and Gympie CBD. The block...

want 2 have a lifestyle 4 less!

109 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $235,000!

Live the country life at an affordable price with this loved property. It is a solid home with security screens, modern kitchen, new big shed perfect for caravans...

Private, Quiet And Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

PEACEFUL AND PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING

456 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 3 1 4 $565,000

This is a very private retreat featuring a private and exclusive position in the sought-after Beenham Valley/Cedar Pocket district in the Gympie region, just a...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

Sorensen Road Special

75 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

This well-positioned split level family home has views over Gympie and surrounding areas. Situated on a 2000m2 gently sloping block. The solid brick home has a...

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

MULTI UNITS - Low Maintenance

Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $1,300,000

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE This solid investment of 9 Units (3 stand alone buildings) of block construction, consisting of various rents and sizes - 3 x 1 bedroom and...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!