Melody rides to the sound of music in classy win

RACING: Melody O'Brien claimed The Gympie Times Battler's Cup on Saturday aboard quality stayer Famechon Baroness after the seven-year-old mare kicked late in the 2160m feature.

Kingaroy trainer Tom Moloney, known for the astute conditioning of his stable, overcame an interrupted preparation that included missed starts due to washed out race meets.

The Haradsun mare fought off all challengers in the straight to win the marathon journey by a length from $2.70 favourite Dubai Gee Eye.

"This horse has had the most interrupted, terrible prep,” O'Brien said.

"She has just missed runs all over the place, there have been no races for her.

"We have even taken her to town (Doomben) just to get a run in.”

A wet track specialist, Famechon Baroness has had a previous win on sand but O'Brien said getting her to settle was the biggest challenge.

"She used to race on the pace 12 months ago and we have worked so hard getting her to settle; that's how she has won her races.”

In other news, an effortless 10-length win by Shoulda to Shoulda in the Summit Finance 1170m Open took the five-year-old Chateau Istana gelding's Gympie record to seven wins from eight starts on the sand track with his only defeat in his first start when his rider was dislodged.

Trainer Kerry Munce said his star was a "freakish” galloper on the sand.

As a result of his form, connections are considering a trans-Pacific expedition to tackle the sand tracks of the USA.

Hopetoun Street also continued her fine form on sand when Ian Coombes piloted her home in the Topsy Bath Memorial Plate.