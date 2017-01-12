Meeting to call the shots on Curra range

SHOOTING RANGE MEETING: Curra shooting range advocate Ron Owen says the long-promised project will happen, because a new wave of people power will throw out any politicians who oppose it.

A NEW wave of people power will give Gympie its long-promised multi-discipline shooting range, according to shooter representative Ron Owen.

"It will happen,” Mr Owen said, explaining that national gun laws had made gun owners one of the best organised and most numerically powerful lobby groups in the country.

"They've forced us to join clubs and now we have the Imbil Club with 2600 members and Yandina with 2700 members.”

And that is an army of voters he hopes will use their numbers to make the Curra Shooting Range actually happen.

He said state MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran had confirmed they would attend Saturday's shooting range meeting, at noon in the auditorium at his McMahon Rd gun shop.

"We haven't heard back from (federal MP) Llew O'Brien, but we're hoping he will be there too,” Mr Owen said.

"This year it's 25 years since the State Government took Gympie shooting range land for the re-routed railway line, accompanied by a promise to replace it with a multi-discipline facility,” said Mr Owen, who is also president of the Cooloola Range Complex Association.

Mr Owen said there had been much talk and "hee-hawing” on the issue but action was needed.

Shooters and anyone interested is invited to the meeting, he said.

"They are going to have to listen,” Mr Owen said. "There is a wave of feeling around the world and if politicians don't listen to the people, they will be thrown out.”

Mr Owen said he welcomed recent comments supporting shooters from Gympie state MP Tony Perrett, who said he wanted gun laws to be driven by reason and data rather than moral grandstanding.

He said there was no evidence on which to base any concerns about the Adler pump action shotgun, despite political pressure to make it almost impossible to acquire.