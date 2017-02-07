Meeting takes steps toward starting science hub

A MEETING to be held in the Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room next Monday will discuss the possible formation of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) hub in the Gympie region.

Working under the Inspiring Australia banner, STEM is a national strategy to increase community engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics using a national framework-local action approach.

A STEM hub is designed to improve community access to science in those areas a distance from mainstream centres and higher educational facilities.

Activities of a hub will depend on local group priorities but are expected to have regular guest speakers.

Benefits to belonging to a STEM hub can include regular contact with other people interested in various STEM topics, and building contact and co-operation between research bodies and industry.

Groups expected to gain from membership include business, tourism, educational institutions, not-for-profit and governments at all levels.

There is also the opportunity to broaden knowledge and participate in a range of entertaining activities.

Monday's meeting runs from 1.30-3pm.

RSVP by tomorrow to Inspiring Australia manager Shelley Dunlop via email to shelley.dunlop@qm.qld.gov.au or phone 0437 805 589.

Other contacts are Dr Lindy Orwin, Cooloola Coast Care and research fellow, University of Southern Queensland, 0478 039 322 or Kaye North, Department Education and Training, email Kaye.NORTH@ det.qld.gov.au or phone 0476851 839.