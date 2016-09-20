Meet the latest Gympie family to become Australians

DOWN UNDER: New citizens Falyn (left) and James Murphy with James' Australian wife Jennifer.

ONE OF two families from America to officially become Australian citizens in Gympie last Friday were the Murphys.

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, James had been living in Gympie for some time before becoming a citizen with his daughter Falyn.

"It's great to finally become an Australian, it's something that I've been wanting to do for years,” he said after last week's citizenship ceremony.

"It also helps that I've been listening to Men at Work for years now too.”

Having grown up and lived in the U.S. for most of his life, James had always been compelled to make the journey out to Australia.

"I was just obsessed with coming out here,” he said.

"And when I finally made the journey out here I just loved everything about it. I can't explain it.”

The people, the weather and the culture were all reasons James gave, but his Australian wife Jennifer offered a reason why he stuck around.

"You're supposed to say I'm the reason you stayed here,” she said with a laugh.

"Well, I was going to mention how the planets just aligned - I didn't want to mention you in the same sentence,” he replied.

- JACOB CARSON