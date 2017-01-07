Meet Nathania: First born of 2017 to kick off baby boom

Nathania Daen De Villa-Demecillo was born on January 4, 2017, and was the first baby born at Gympie Hospital in 2017. Pictured with mother Nina Demecillo.

GYMPIE Hospital's first baby of 2017 was in no hurry to enter the world.

Glenwood woman Nina Demecillo first had contractions on December 31 and went straight to the hospital, but baby Nina wasn't born until five days later on January 4.

Nathania is just the first of many babies to be born at the Gympie Hospital this month.

Despite the slow start to the year, the maternity ward will have a busy January with 38 babies scheduled to be born.

Nina stayed in a Gympie hotel for the last two days of her pregnancy, sure that labour would begin at any moment.

Hospital staff finally induced the birth, and Nina arrived in time to be the ward's first birth of the year, just beating a set of twins.

Mrs Demecillo never suspected she would have the first 2017 baby for Gympie, as Nina's birth was still a week early.

The new mother has lived in Glenwood with her family for two years after moving from the Phillipines.

"We went back to the Phillipines to get married, then after getting pregnant came back here," Mrs Demecillo said.

Her husband Dennis De Villa had to be in the Phillipines for work during the birth.

"He's based overseas, so the earliest he can come over to visit is on January 12," she said.

"We already expected he would not be here by the time the baby was born."

The couple wanted to give their first-born child a name starting with N, the same as her mother.

Mrs Demecillo said the name was reminiscent of her own name's original pronunciation.

Nina's name in Filipino is pronounced "Ninya" with the letter enye, but the letter becomes N when translated to English.

The parents then chose a middle name that started with D - Daen - so she would share an initial with each of her parents.