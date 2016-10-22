Medical centre ready to expand

EARTHWORKS: Dr John Manton on the site of the new medical centre with the current centre and Exhibition Rd in the background.

BUSINESS is obviously booming for Excelsior Medical Centre because the clinic is expanding.

"We're full up here," spokesman for the centre Dr John Manton said.

The practice has been steadily growing since it was established five years ago and now is home to the equivalent of seven full-time GPs and a host of support staff, amounting to 20 employees.

"We needed more room and hope to offer a range of new services. We're also hoping to attract an x-ray clinic to the Southside," Dr Manton said.

Clearing work has just started on the block next to the current centre where the new facility will be of a similar size to the current 500sqm clinic.

The medical centre will only be occupying about a third of the new building, with the remainder to be leased out.

Among the new features of the building will be a carpark for staff to solve the problem of staff having to park on the grass next to Exhibition Rd.

That's still a little while away as construction is expected to take eight to 12 months and the plan is to use as many local people to complete the project as possible.

"We're just getting under way now, and are finalising plans. Right now, we're just shifting dirt," Dr Manton said.