Meat Nolan's enormous new distribution centre

The new distribution centre under construction at Nolan Meats.

CAPABLE of holding about two thousand tons of meat products, Nolan Meats' new distribution centre is set to make a big impact on the global meat market.

The same size as a five storey building, the sites three storage and retrieval systems will be able to hold more than 36,000 cartons - the largest automated storage and retrieval system in the southern hemisphere.

According to Nolan Meats, the development is about "preparing for future growth in our region”, and is an important step in "improving efficiency, market access and cold chain operations”.

Promoting Gympie was always a priority, they said, and hope the development will ultimately allow them to bring their Brisbane cold storage operations back to Gympie.

"The longer term could see a significant increase in production to provide and promote employment prospects here in Gympie,” they said.

Company director Michael Nolan said the centre's new system will bring a great boost to their business.

"This system will stack the cartons for us at a rate of 30 cartons per minute, and pallets will be automatically scanned and stretch-wrapped at just over one pallet per minute, improving our efficiency greatly,” he said.

Mr Nolan said the system would allow Nolan Meats to "rapid chill” to increase freshness and shelf-life, or "rapid plate freeze” which will also improve export market access.

This system would also allow any item at the centre to be picked and prepared for shipping within minutes.

The plates are able to freeze items to a temperature of -40 degrees.

Overall, the system will allow more than 3500 cartons to be frozen over a 24 hour period.

Work on the distribution centre has also boosted local construction businesses, with preference on sub-contract work being given to contractors with the capabilities to undertake it.

According to Nolan Meats, so far 17 local businesses have worked on the centre's construction, with only jobs requiring unique specialist skills being taken out of town.

Development of the distribution centre is only halfway complete, co-director Tony Nolan said, although he hoped the entire centre would be running soon.

"There still needs to be a fair bit of work integrating and bedding the systems in,” he said

"It is predicted that we should be up and running by mid-2017.

"It would be nice to think that over the next 15 years we could double employment opportunities, production and value to the region.

"It is nice to think that with the right facilities we can also further enhance the quality of our products and services to our customers.

"Gympie is a fantastic region to live and work. We are passionate about promoting this region so we are 'having a go' as they say.”

Construction of the distribution centre had been in Nolan Meats plans for "years”, and work on the approximately 100m long, 44m wide and 20m high project finally starting in May.