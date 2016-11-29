McNamara back in Gympie with Maurice Blackburn

Jed McNamara will be working out of the new Maurice Blackburn visiting office.

NO STRANGER to Gympie, Jed McNamara is back to work in the region once more, with Maurice Blackburn lawyers opening a new visiting office in town.

Mr McNamara will head the new office, and said he was eager to step back into the region.

"I spent a number of years working in this area and learned a lot from the experience, so I am really looking forward to being able to work with the community again in Gympie through this visiting service,” Mr McNamara told The Gympie Times.

"This is a great community, and I am really looking forward to being able to do more work here locally through our new visiting office.”

He said he believed Gympie was the right location for the firm to continue its growth, and an important expansion point for services the legal firm offered in the wider coastal region.

"Our firm has had a strong presence in this wider region for some time now, and it's great we will be able to further localise this service more directly through a visiting office in Gympie,” Mr McNamara said, adding the future of the region was bright for expanding businesses.

"This is a growing area, and in our view it was time to offer a more localised service, backed by the expertise that comes with being a part of a national firm.

"I've been practising law in the greater coastal area for the last 22 years, and I am looking forward to continuing that experience in Gympie now through our visiting office,” he said.