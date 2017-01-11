McClintocks among Gympie fuel war leaders

IN THE CONTEST: McClintocks Fuel Supplies manager Gavin Parker at the firm's Bath Tce outlet, where fuel was selling for 127.9c a litre for unleaded and 123.9c a litre for diesel.

GYMPIE fuel company, McClintocks Fuel Supplies, is among the region's fuel price war leaders, with unleaded petrol selling at 127.9c a litre and diesel at 123.9c a litre.

The Gympie Times, in its report on the price war yesterday, mistakenly quoted prices for McClintocks which were really those of the automatic Caltex outlet near the railway line at Monkland.

"We sell fuel at the automatic site in Hall Rd and at our Bath Tce site,” McClintocks manager Gavin Parker said.

"We supply the Caltex site but it is not one of ours,” he said.

The difference between the McClintocks price and that mistakenly reported means McClintocks is among the fuel value leaders for Gympie motorists, rather than the also-rans.

The story reported on how some of Gympie's small family businesses are taking on the big firms in a price war that has motorists laughing all the way to the servo.

Bruce Hwy competition was fierce too, as some of the national firms joined the contest, with big discounts at Puma Kybong and United at Gunalda.

Bernard Petroleum at Goomboorian was one of the most consistent local firms to offer cheap quality petrol, along with Gympie Mower Centre, Monkland Corner Store and Caltex Six Mile.