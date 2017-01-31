M'boro ready for next flood after $6m CBD spend

The Maryborough CBD, Kent Street, in flood in 2013.

MARYBOROUGH'S CBD is now more flood resilient thanks to a $6.03 million infrastructure project funded by the Queensland Government and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Artist's depiction of what Smithfield St will look like once the revitalisation, as part of the Gympie CBD project, is complete. Contributed

Gympie Regional Council received $1.3m from the same funding pool towards the Smithfield St revitalisations project.

The design plan for the Smithfield St upgrades in Gympie. Contributed

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham, who today (Tuesday) inspected the completed works, said the Maryborough CBD flood mitigation project was vital for the economic and social well-being of the city.

CLICK HERE: For more on the Gympie projects

Megan (left) and Diane Spencer take a break to enjoy the first stage of the Smithfield St upgrade. Scott Kovacevic

"Maryborough has suffered flood damage many times throughout the years, including consecutive events in 2011, 2012 and 2013 that clocked up a combined damages bill of nearly $43 million, with the most recent event affecting 64 businesses in the CBD,” Dr Lynham said.

"Construction of temporary levee walls and a portable pump station, associated drainage works and raising sections of Adelaide Street will alleviate not only the economic impact of these events, but also the stress and disruptions suffered by business operators.”

The Maryborough CBD flood resilience project will reduce the impact of flood events up to a Mary River gauge level of 11.4m.

The Queensland Government provided $4,827,676 towards the project and Fraser Coast Regional Council provided $1,206,920.

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises the importance of working with councils to build resilient communities by providing funding for critical infrastructure projects that deliver economic outcomes and jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

"A driving force to do that is our $375 million Building our Regions program-with a third round recently announced.

"Councils have until Friday, February 24 to apply for a share of $70 million available under Round 3.

"Three projects have been funded in and around Fraser Coast under previous rounds, including $395,000 to continue restoration and adaptive reuse of Maryborough's historic Portside precinct, $3.36 million for a new pond sewage treatment plant in Howard, $1.4 million for water and sewerage trunk infrastructure in Nikenbah, $1.3 million for revitalising Smithfield Street in Gympie's CBD, and $499,000 to upgrade the Cherbourg Material Recovery Facility-supporting a total of 42.4 jobs during construction.”

Dr Lynham said detailed applications were currently open for the $5 million supplementary round of the Palaszczuk Government's Building our Regions program targeted for remote and Indigenous communities-including two projects in nearby Cherbourg.

For more information on Building our Regions visit http://statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/buildingourregions