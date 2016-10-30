'Mayor not elected to decide what we could say'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHEN anyone enters into public debate or public office a fundamental requirement is that a person is willing that others disagree and express that disagreement.

At least this was the case in Australia up to now.

Now our Mayor Cr Curran is seeking to use our money to stop someone disagreeing with him.

His statement that he is seeking to protect staff does not make sense.

Should senior staff be living at the Sunshine Coast and commuting each day?

I don't know if I care but I do very much care if someone is prevented from discussing it by the Mayor.

We did not elect Cr Curran to rule our community and decide what we could say.

He has enormous resources at his disposal and he should use them for our benefit - not to protect himself from criticism.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.