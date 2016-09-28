Mayor narrowly wins vote to shut down meeting reform

HOW THEY VOTED: Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart and Glen Hartwig supported James Cochrane's motion to bring back the "old fashioned” general business, but they were outnumber by those who voted against it, who were Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Bob Leitch, Daryl Dodt and Mick Curran.

GYMPIE region Mayor Mick Curran this morning narrowly won the vote to defeat a plan to restore councillors' rights to raise urgent matters at council meetings without notice.

He was watched by an over-full public gallery, including an apparent majority supporting Cr James Cochrane's bid to restore the right, which was removed from council standing orders in April.

Cr Cochrane said the change brought in after this year's election, requiring seven days notice for motions to be placed on the council meeting agenda, had been supported unanimously and he had voted for them with "some unease” as a new and inexperienced councillor.

The backing of fellow councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart and Glen Hartwig was not enough to win the vote, which was lost five votes to four, with opposition from councillors Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Bob Leitch.

Speaking informally during the morning tea break, Cr Curran said the packed gallery was a response to The Gympie Times' coverage on the council agenda and showed the seven-day notice provision had improved council transparency and allowed members of the public to attend the meeting and talk to their council representatives.

Cr Cochrane had moved "to reintroduce general business into standing orders for motions to be tabled from the floor, wihtout notice when discussion is supported by a mover and a seconder, as it was prior tothe first meeting of this elected council.”

The motion was seconded by Glen Hartwig.

FOR: Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart and Glen Hartwig supported James Cochrane's notion

AGAINST: Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Bob Leitch, Daryl Dodt and Mick Curran