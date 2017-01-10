33°
Mass search as 'drunk' Girl Guides leader fled with kids

Emily Burley
| 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

A GIRL Guides leader said she thought she was doing the right thing when she fled with children who police were attempting to recover under a court order.

Police dogs and detectives were called in to search for the children, who were taken from a Boyne Island home when police attended on October 29 last year.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard Monique Lorraine De Roode, 50, gathered the children and ran out the back of the house, while police spoke to the children's father who was a friend of De Roode's.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said De Roode was found three hours later walking down a Boyne Island street, after leaving the children unsupervised at another nearby address.

The Tannum Sands woman pleaded guilty to seriously obstructing police, as well as wilful damage, two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of failing to appear in court.

De Roode told the court she was acting as a mother and thought she was doing the right thing when she took the children.

However, she said she was "pretty drunk" at the time, which could have caused her to act irrationally.

She said she thought police were there to take the father, not take away the children.

De Roode was arrested in Gympie on December 19 after failing to appear in court on the obstruction charge.

Mr Reece said when De Roode was arrested she threw wet toilet paper and food around the police watch house cell.

She called police a number of expletives, and said to police; "we can do this all night".

Magistrate Melanie Ho acknowledged De Roode "was not a regular offender", and fined her for $2000 for all offences.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstonecourt

A GIRL Guides leader said she thought she was doing the right thing when she fled with the children who police were attempting to recover.

