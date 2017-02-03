Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

RECORD: Ron Jeffery will be hosting his largest ever auction of Mary Valley properties on February 23 in Imbil.

A MILLION dollar sale could be on the cards when Ron Jeffery Realty hosts its largest ever Mary Valley auction this month.

Ten properties across the Valley will be up for grabs on February 23, more than double the number of properties Ron Jeffery has sold in any previous auction.

"I've been doing this kind of real estate for 20 odd years and I've never had this collection of properties in one place at one time in one auction ever,” he said.

"It started off by one vendor liking the idea of going to auction and really wanting it to be held in rooms.

"That was expanded a bit more, and everyone we spoke to was in agreeance.”

With so many properties available at once, Mr Jeffery said the night will provide a snapshot of the market.

"It'll probably be a good barometer for the Valley actually.

"The Valley has gone through some tough times with the dam properties being bought back and then resold. It's now back to a normal supply and demand market.

"It's a little way away from being a rising market.

"Certainly, judging over the last four years this is a totally different market than it was maybe 12 months, 18 months ago.”

With an expected price range of about $250,000 to one million dollars Mr Jeffery said there was something on offer for everyone, and some of the properties are unique.

"There's a 165 acre property at Amamoor which is a grazing property...it has a spring that surfaces on the property and falls as a waterfall into a lagoon that then feeds a string of dams.

"It's an amazing thing to see.

"Just down the road we've got a 38 acre property that's a productive lime orchard.”

He also pointed at an "industrial vintage home” in Imbil which he believed could "break a record for a village property”.

Overall, Mr Jeffeey said he hoped the auction signalled even better things for the region.

"In another 12 months or two years time you'll look back and you'll say that's when things started to go.”